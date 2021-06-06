GPL match report: Liberty Professionals 3-2 WAFA SC

Sports News of Sunday, 6 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Liberty Professionals squeezed water from stone to beat WAFA 3-2 in Sogakope to breathe life into their survival campaign.



Liberty took the lead after 19 minutes through Kingsford Frimpong, a former WAFA player.



But it did not take long for the visitors to snatch the equalizer.



Enoch Asubonteng threaded a pass to Augustine Boakye who pulled the trigger from outside the box to snatch the equalizer.



Just before the half-hour mark, WAFA raced into the lead through Justus Torsutsey who produced a fine finish.



The striker was teed up by Augustine Boakye and the former did well to dribble his marker before nutmegging the goalkeeper for the second goal.



Liberty Professionals never gave up and continued to push themselves to the limit.



They were rewarded with a penalty after Prosper Ahiabu brought down in the box by goalkeeper Osei Bonsu.



Talisman Abrahim Wayo collected the ball and he expertly struck it past the goalkeeper.



In the 72nd minute, Liberty regained their lead after Kwaku Karikari turned home a rebound from close range.