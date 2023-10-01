GPL match report: Legon Cities beat Aduana to extend home winning streak

Sports News of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Legon Cities ensured they beat Aduana Football Club to maintain their winning run on home turf in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.



The Royals made their home advantage count after inflicting a 2-1 win over the Ogya Boys at the El-Wak Stadium on Sunday.



Legon Cities shot into the lead after just 10 minutes into the much-anticipated encounter through Nicholas Mensah before the visitors restored parity in the 24th-minute mark through Isaac Mintah.



The first half of the game ended 1-1 following an outstanding display from both teams in Accra.



However, in the 54th minute, Samuel Armah delivered the decisive blow with the only goal of the game. The attacker made no mistake as he converted from the spot to hand his side a crucial victory over the two-time Ghana Premier League winners.



The victory has propelled Legon Cities to the 3rd position on the domestic top-flight standings with six points out of possible nine after three games into the season.



Legon Cities has recorded two wins and a defeat in the opening three games of the 2023/24 season.



In contrast, Aduana FC find themselves in the 11th position with just three points from their opening three fixtures, having suffered their second defeat of the season.