GPL match report: Karela United beat Real Tamale United to extend unbeaten run

Sports News of Sunday, 17 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Karela United FC emerged as the strongest amongst the two Tamale teams after prevailing over Real Tamale United in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



The Pride and Passion lads made three consecutive wins at home after claiming a 3-2 victory over their city rivals at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex in Nalerigu.



Karela opened the scoring of the match as early as the 12th minute through forward Ibrahim Giyas.



Giyas scored again to double the advantage for the home side in the 33rd minute, making it three goals in his last two home games.



Midfielder Baba Kushibo levelled proceedings for RTU after scoring twice in quick succession. He scored in the 37th and 42nd minutes.



Karela left it late in the game, having gotten the match-winning goal two minutes from full-time through Solomon Aboagye.



Karela remained in the 15th position on the league standings, just above the relegation zone despite Sunday’s victory.



However, they have opened a four-point gap from the danger zone.



RTU have their woes compounded with the defeat. They continue to rock the bottom of the league table with 19 points from 22 matches.