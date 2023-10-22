GPL match report: Karela United and Bofoakwa Tano draw blank in Tamale

Sports News of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Karela United were unable to make their home advantage count after sharing the spoils with Bofoakwa Tano in the week six of the Ghana Premier League.



Having been inconsistent after five games into the campaign, Karela United aimed for a win to turn their season around but the Sunyani-based club proved to be a stronger opponent.



The game ended in a pulsating goalless draw at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, as both teams struggled to find the back of the net in the crucial encounter on Sunday.



Karela United have managed just a win so far, drawing three and losing two in the process. They are currently 13th on the domestic top-flight standings with six points after six matches.



Bofoakwa Tano on the other side have recorded three straight stalemate in the Ghanaian top flight. They are 4th on the league standings with 10 points.