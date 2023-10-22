GPL match report: John Antwi inspires Dreams FC to vital win over Medeama

Sports News of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC are back to winning ways after beating Medeama SC in the week six of the Ghana Premier League clash played on Sunday.



Prior to this game, the Still Believe lads had suffered a 2-0 defeat to Samartex at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.



In a spirited performance, Dreams FC cruised to a 2-1 win at the Theatre of Dreams to secure maximum points.



The host wasted no time to break the deadlock after John Antwi found the back of the net just four minutes into the game as they went to recess with the advantage.



Dreams FC doubled their lead through Ishmael Dede, two minutes to full time but the Yellow and Mauves pulled one back in the additional minute as the game ended 2-1 in favour of the FA Cup champions.



The CAF Confederations Cup campaigners are now 10th on the Ghana Premier League table with 8 points while Medeama sit bottom with four points. It is noteworthy that the Yellow and Mauves have two outstanding games against Nsoatreman FC and Nations FC.