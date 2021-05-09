GPL match report: Inter Allies 2-0 Elmina Sharks

Sports News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Second-half penalties from Samuel Armah and Andy Okpe helped Inter Allies to return to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League with a victory over Elmina Sharks.



The relegation-threatened outfit started the game brilliantly and could have opened the scoring through Nigerian forward Andy Opke but the attacker fell in the box, with the referee ignored the calls for a penalty.



Moments later Richmond Lamptey's drive went inches wide as both sides head into the break without a goal.



Inter Allies returned from the break stronger and just a minute into the second stanza, Alex Aso was fouled in the box as the Eleven is to One Boys earned a penalty.



Midfielder Samuel Armah made no mistake from 12 yards to had his side a deserving lead.



Coach Felix Aboagye replaced goalscorer Samuel Armah with Henry Kalu, a decision with paid off immediately as Inter Allies were awarded another penalty.



Also, again was fouled in the box, and he elected himself for the kick which he expertly slotted home for his side's second after 78 minutes.



With the game beyond the visitors, Allies controlled and finished off the encounter with an important clean sheet.