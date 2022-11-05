GPL match report: In-form Accra Lions beat Nsoatreman FC 2-0 to go top of league table

Sports News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Lions are temporarily top of the Ghana Premier League table after defeating Nsoatreman FC 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.



The capital-based club has had a very strong start to the new league season and seems unstoppable at the moment.



Prior to today, Accra Lions FC had won three matches consecutively even though head coach Ibrahim Tanko had at a point been away on national team duty.



Hosting Nsoatreman FC in a matchday five encounter of the Ghana Premier League season today, the in-form side played some fine football to cruise to victory.



In a game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, Daniel Kwame Awuni scored in the 10th minute of the first half to give Accra Lions FC the lead.



Five minutes before the break, an own goal from Richard Akrofi doubled the lead for Accra Lions to the delight of the home fans.



Despite a strong performance from Nsoatreman FC in the second half, the team could not score and had to succumb to a 2-0 defeat at the end of the 90 minutes.



While the win sends Accra Lions to the top of the Ghana Premier League table, Nsoatreman FC have dropped to 9th on the standings.