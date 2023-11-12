GPL match report: Hearts of Oak share points with Legon Cities

Sports News of Sunday, 12 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Premier League game between Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities FC has ended in a goalless stalemate today, Sunday, November 12.



The two teams locked horns this afternoon in a Week 10 clash of the 2023/24 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



In a game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, both teams set up strong in a bid to fight for all three points.



After 90 minutes of exciting contest between the two teams, neither side could score as the game ended in a goalless draw.



After the draw, Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities FC picked a point each.



The result takes Hearts of Oak to 11th on the Ghana Premier League table with Legon Cities FC in 12th.



In the next matchday, Hearts of Oak will take on Accra Lions while Legon Cities FC faces Berekum Chelsea.