GPL match report: Hamza Issah rescues a point for Hearts of Oak in stalemate against Karela United

Sports News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi emerged as a hero by thwarting Karela United's hopes of securing a victory in their clash during the eighth week of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



In a crucial encounter held at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale, the Phobians collected a valuable point as the match ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw.



Karela United made an assertive start to the game and found themselves in the lead as early as the sixth minute when Owusu Boakye expertly headed the ball into the net from a well-placed cross.



However, Hearts of Oak responded with a swift equalizer, courtesy of Hamza Issah.



The attacker rose high to head the ball into the net from a corner kick, clinching the much-needed equalizer deep into injury time of the first half. This goal marked Issah's fourth in as many games for the Phobians this season.



Richmond Ayi, the outstanding goalkeeper for Hearts of Oak, emerged as the savior for his side by making a crucial penalty save. Thanks to his heroics, the Ghanaian giant managed to secure a vital point from this closely contested fixture.



With this result, Hearts of Oak now occupy the eighth position on the league table, amassing a total of 10 points. In contrast, Karela United currently reside in the 14th position with nine points to their name.