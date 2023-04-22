GPL match report: Hafiz Konkoni scores as Bechem United beat Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Hafiz Konkoni scores the only goal as Bechem United pip Hearts of Oak at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Saturday, April 22, 2023.



Konkoni scored from the spot to extend his tally to 13 in the season and earn the vital three points at the expense of the Ghana Premier League giants.



Hearts of Oak had a better start to the game and got the first big chance. Linda Mtange went one-on-one with the goalkeeper but his lob shot got tipped over for a corner.



Bechem United slowly warmed themselves into the game and got the breakthrough on the 25 minutes through the spot.



Hearts’ left-back, Dennis Korsah tripped Clinton Doudu in the box as the referee pointed to the spot without hesitating.



The league's top scorer, Konkoni, stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.



A few minutes later, Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo got sent off for dissent after complaining over a supposed time-wasting by Bechem.



The Hunter held onto the lead through the first half and did the same in the second period to secure the win.



They have now recorded their five straight home win and a back-to-back home victory over Hearts as well as a double over the Phobians this season.



Bechem United have leapfrogged from fifth to second on the log with 44 points while Hearts of Oak occupy the fourth position with 42 points.



