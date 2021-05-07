GPL match report: Great Olympics beat WAFA in Sogakope

Sports News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Abdul Manaf Mudasiru's late strike earned Great Olympics a vital win against WAFA to go top of the Ghana Premier League.



WAFA had fought back from two goals down to hold Great Olympics at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena until Mudasiru climbed off the bench to clinch the winner.



Gladson Awako's early strike and Boakye-Yiadom's own goal gave the visitors a two-goal lead after the hour mark.



But a strong comeback from the Sogakope based outfit saw them level through Enock Asubonteng and Justus Torsutey strikes in the space of ten minutes.



The visitors took the lead against the run of play after captain Gladson Awako squeezed in a freekick after 13 minutes.



WAFA were awoken from their early slumber, dominating and creating chances but could not find the leveler as the visitors went into the break with their noses in front.



Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh rang in his first change bringing on Kelvin Boakye Yiadom for Abdul Basit, and moments later introduced Godwin Agbevor for Lawrence Agyekum.



The former was unlucky as he turned in an Olympics shot into his own net, giving the Dade Boy a two-goal advantage on the hour mark.



WAFA showed resilience fighting back to pull one back five minutes later through Enock Asubonteng following a dominant spell by the Academy Boys.



Justus Torsutey levelled with a brilliant strike to get WAFA back into the game with 15 minutes left.



But Great Olympics forward Manaf Mudasiru grabbed the winner with the final kick of the game.