GPL match report: Ebusua Dwarfs beat Aduana Stars 1-0

Sports News of Sunday, 6 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Simon Martey's second-half goal sealed the victory for Ebusua Dwarfs in their epic matchday 28 fixture against Aduana Stars.



The Crabs managed to secure all three points after a run of poor results that had mounted pressure on coach Ernest Thompson.



After dominating the first half, Dwarfs failed to break the deadlock due to resolute defending by the visitors.



Aduana lacked any form of threat up front, keeping the defenders of Dwarfs on holiday.



The Cape Coast-based side continued to control a fair share of possession in the second half, forcing Aduana to stay back and defend.



However, with 12 minutes left, Simon Martey scored to break the virginity of the game.



The win lifts Dwarfs to the tenth position on the table with 34 points from 28 matches.