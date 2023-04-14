GPL match report: Berekum Chelsea thump Asante Kotoko 3-0

Sports News of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

A poor showing from Asante Kotoko on Friday afternoon has seen the team being battered 3-0 by Berekum Chelsea.



The Porcupine Warriors today played as a guest to the Blues in a Week 26 encounter of the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.



In a game played at the Golden City Park, neither side managed to score before the first-half break.



Five minutes into the second half, Berekum Chelsea pilled pressure on Asante Kotoko and scored through attacker Kalou Ouattara to take a deserved lead.



Pegged behind, Asante Kotoko failed to show up and continued to play poorly with no sense of getting back into the game.



Taking advantage of the poor performance of the Porcupine Warriors, Berekum Chelsea scored a second goal in the 63rd minute to double the lead.



It was Kalou Ouattara who grabbed a second for his brace of the afternoon.



Later in the 85th minute, a strike from Kofi Patrick Ansu sealed a heavy 3-0 win for Berekum Chelsea and the team thought Asante Kotoko a painful lesson.