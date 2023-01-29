GPL match report: Berekum Chelsea put one past Dreams FC in Berekum

Sports News of Sunday, 29 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

A first-half goal by forward Kusi Pandrous gave Berekum Chelsea a slim victory over Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League matchday 14 at Golden City Park on Sunday afternoon.



The 1-0 win also ensured Dreams' undefeated run come to an end after seven matches in the premiership.



The home side came into the game on back of a loss to Accra Lions in the last round while Dreams came into the game with a lot of confidence following their win over Hearts of Oak in the FA Cup last weekend.



Chelsea moves to the top half of the league standings with the crucial win as they sit in the 9th position with 19 points, just three points away from the relegation zone.



Pandrous broke the deadlock and eventually won the match for the Bibires with a goal in the 32nd minute after some decent exchanges from both teams.



The "Still Believe" outfit came close to getting the equaliser in the early stages of the second half but a freekick from Abdul Aziz Issah went a whisker wide.



The defeat sees Dreams in the 11th position as they are levelled on points with Chelsea and FC Samartex, three points above the drop zone.