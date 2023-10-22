GPL match report: Augustine Okrah scores as Bechem Utd beat Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bechem United returned to winning ways after beating Berekum Chelsea 2-0 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in match week six of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



Club legend Augustine Okrah and Mantey scored the goals to earn the home team the win that gets head coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah a much-needed breathing pace.



The first half was a goalless draw in a keenly contested first period in Bechem.



Three minutes after the hour mark, the Hunters took the lead through Okrah’s goal to make it 1-0 against Berekum Chelsea.



Cephas Mantey added the second goal for Bechem United in the 90th minute.



The game ended with no further goals from both sides as Bechem United claimed the win.



Bechem United will face Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023 in match week seven of the Ghana Premier League.



Berekum Chelsea play as hosts to Nsoatreman FC at the Golden City Park a day earlier on Saturday as they hope to rebound from this slim defeat.