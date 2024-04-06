GPL match report: Asante Kotoko share spoils with Bechem United

Sports News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko's struggle continued as they endured a goalless stalemate against Bechem United on Saturday, extending their winless run to five games.



Despite showing signs of improvement compared to their previous four defeats, the Porcupine Warriors couldn't secure the much-needed victory.



Despite their efforts, Asante Kotoko had to settle for a point, maintaining their seventh position in the Ghana Premier League.



However, their standing remains precarious, as other weekend fixtures could potentially see them slip further down the table.



Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim played a crucial role, making several important saves to keep Kotoko in contention.



Bechem United thought they had a first-half penalty, only for the referee to overturn his decision after consulting with his assistant.



Both teams had opportunities to clinch victory but failed to capitalise, resulting in a draw at the Nana Gyeabour Park.



The pressure continues to mount on Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum, despite receiving backing from management.



With results not meeting expectations, Ogum's position remains under scrutiny.



For Bechem United, it's another draw, leaving them trailing the top four by two points.



However, they remain within striking distance of their season objective of securing a top-four finish.