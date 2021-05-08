GPL match report: Asante Kotoko comes from behind to beat Dreams FC 3-1

Sports News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko climbed from behind to defeat Dreams FC 3-1 in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday, May 8, 2021.



The Porcupine Warriors today hosted the 'Still Believe' Lads at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium to chase points on matchday 23 of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



In an exciting contest in the first half, Dreams FC had the lead after 38 minutes when striker Agyenim Boateng converted a penalty kick.



Four minutes later, winger Emmanuel Gyamfi assisted striker Michael Vinicius to score to restore parity for Asante Kotoko.



Going on to excel in the second half, the Reds cruised to a delightful 3-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes as a result of goals from Abdul Ismail Ganiu and Francis Andy Kumi.



The win sees Asante Kotoko climb to the summit of the Ghana Premier League with an enhanced chance of winning the league title.