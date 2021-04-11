GPL match report: Aduana Stars return to winning ways after 3-1 win over King Faisal

Sports News of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Aduana Stars recovered from the defeat to Accra Hearts of Oak last week to beat King 3-1 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.



New signing Benjamin Tweneboah bagged a brace before Prince Acqual added another for the Ogya Boys, Isaac Frimpong pulled one back for the visitors in the dying minutes of the game.



The two times champions began the game in an explosive manner but the match had to be paused momentarily after both sides were forced into early changes, with King Faisal handing Danlad Ibrahim his debut following an injury to goalkeeper Adam Jabal and Mohammed Abass coming on for Alex Boakye.



A few minutes later Benjamin Tweneboah broke the deadlock with a fine strike.



But the Ogya Boys were forced into another change with top marksman Yahaya Mohammed going out for Samuel Bioh.



Tweneboah should have doubled the lead but Danlad Ibrahim was equal to the task before the break.



Right after the break, the young goalkeeper was tested again, pulling out a brilliant save to deny the host. However, it did not take too long for the hosts to double their lead with Tweneboah striking again.



Aduana dominated with Prince Acquah hitting the final nail in the relegation-threatened sides coffin.



King Faisal pulled one back through Isaac Frimpong but it was not enough to force a fightback in Dormaa.



The victory places Aduana in a position to fight for a title for the third time.