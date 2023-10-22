GPL match report: Aduana Stars beat Great Olympics to extend home winning streak

Sports News of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Aduana Stars were 3-1 winners against Great Olympics on Sunday afternoon following an impressive overall performance.



The Dormaa-based club hosted the Dade Boys today in a Round 6 encounter of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



In the game played at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park, Great Olympics had a bright start and scored in the 20th minute through Emmanuel Antwi to take the lead.



Unfortunately, for the visitors, the team could not defend the lead and saw the game turn on its head even before the break.



A fantastic brace from Isaac Mintah in the 37th minute gave Aduana Stars a 2-1 lead before halftime.



Following a very good defensive display from the hosts in the second half, Great Olympics did not have the chance to score again.



Late in added time, experienced winger Emmanuel Gyamfi got his name on the scoresheet to seal a 3-1 win for Aduana Stars.



This is the first time Great Olympics have suffered a defeat this season since the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign commenced.