GPL match report: Aduana Stars 1-0 Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Aduana Stars maintained their unbeaten run at home with another win against Berekum Chelsea in this regional derby played on Sunday.



It was a cagey encounter between the two sides in both sides but the Ogya lads showed their dominance at home in this matchday 23 fixture.



Bright Adjei missed a clear-cut chance in the 10th minute to put Aduana Stars in the lead but his effort missed the post by inches.



Benjamin Tweneboah was close to getting the first goal of the game with his header which missed the goal post for Aduana Stars



Aduana Stars goalkeeper Masahudu nearly gifted a goal to the away side but was quick to react and save the situation.



Aduana Stars appealed for a penalty after Bright Adjei was brought down in the box but the referee ignored those calls for play to continue in the 22nd minute.



The referee awarded a penalty to Aduana Stars after a foul on Basit in the defense of the away side.



Sam Adams failed to convert the penalty kick as his effort hit the woodwork in the 44th minute to deny the home side the lead.



Benjamin Tweneboah scored quickly after recess to break the deadlock for the home side as Aduana Stars took the lead.



Berekum Chelsea missed a lot of chances to get the equalizer in the second half.