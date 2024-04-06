You are here: HomeSports2024 04 06Article 1924849

Sports News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

GPL match report : Accra Lions secure narrow win over Bofoakwa Tano

Accra-Lions players celebrating a goal Accra-Lions players celebrating a goal

Seidu Sadat's first-half strike was enough as Accra Lions continued their fine start to the second half of the season with another victory at home.

Accra Lions deservedly defeated the Sunyani-based outfit after a dominant display, which saw them create several chances.

Bofoakwa came close early in the game after Ali Alhassan's effort hit the side net but moments later Barnard Kesse pulled a great save from the visitors' goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi.

Kesse almost handed Accra Lions the lead after his header from a Baba Apiiga freekick missed by inches.

Accra Lions' dominance paid off after a move from Kesse broke on the left to serve Sadat with a nice cross, and the midfielder made no mistake as he rolled it in.

Sadat failed to return after the break after picking a knock and was replaced by youngster Blessing Asuman.

Just moments into the second half Andrews Owusu produced a brave to deny Elijah Addai before Dominic Amponsah fumbled following a fine cross from Asuman.

Lions continued to create chances with Awuni and Asuman sending in good crosses for Amponsah and later Fredrick Asante.

