GPL match preview: King Faisal vs. AshantiGold

Sports News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

King Faisal Babes will try everything possible to keep their survival hopes alive on Saturday when they host AshantiGold SC in the Ghana Premier League.



The Green and Whites are currently placed in the relegation zone at the 16th position with 18 points from 19 games.



Faisal is separated from the survival places on the league standings by 4 points and needs nothing but to win against AshantiGold.



Turkish trainer Kasim Gokyildiz who took charge of the club after the first round suffered a 3-1 loss in his first game last weekend.



He comes up against his former club on Saturday at the Nana Ameyaw Park in Techiman in his second game.



Faisal were hammered 5-1 by the Miners at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi in the reverse fixture and are poised to take revenge.



The "Insha Allah" lads will be welcoming talisman Kwame Peprah back from injury. Peprah has 9 goals in 18 appearances for Faisal this campaign making him the best player on the team.



Ghana U20 goalie Ibrahim Danlad on-loan from Asante Kotoko SC made his debut last Sunday when he replaced injured Abdul Jabal Adams.



Danlad is expected to earn his first start posts for Faisal against AshantiGold on Saturday.



AshantiGold are brimming with confidence as they travel to Techiman for the fixture against Faisal after a good start to the second round of the Ghana premiership.



The Miners scored in stoppage-time through a penalty kick to beat Hearts of Oak 1-0 last Sunday in Obuasi. They drew 1-1 with Karela United at away a fortnight ago.



AshantiGold picked a point from their first visit to Techiman this season where they scored very late to draw 1-1 with Eleven Wonders FC.



The Gold and Black outfit aim at maintaining their good run at the Nana Ameyaw Park by beating Faisal on Saturday.



Romain Folz will be welcoming stalwart defender Richard Osei Agyemang back from suspension into his team for the journey to the Bono East Regional capital.



Versatile defender Frank Akoto is expected to be fit for Saturday's match after picking up an injury against Hearts last weekend.



The Miners are lying at the 9th position of the premiership standings 26 points and win against Faisal will see them move to 6th place.