Sports News of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GPL match preview: Karela United host RTU in Aiyinase in quest to end winless run

Karela United FC Karela United FC

Karela United FC are expected to turn things around when they welcome Real Tamale United to the CAM Park in Nzema-Aiyinase in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The matchday 11 fixture will offer the Pride and Passion outfit the opportunity to end their patchy run and get back to winning ways and also move away from the drop zone.

Karela have failed the record a win in their last five league matches which sees them just above the relegation zone on goals difference as they sit at the 15th position on the league table.

Karela are winless in their last two home matches after losing 1-0 to King Faisal Babes and drawing 1-1 with Medeama SC. They are keen on ending the home droughtiness on Sunday by beating RTU.

They are also chasing their first victory in the league since the departure of their head coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah who has resigned from his position.

RTU have been blowing it cold and hot this campaign but they need to be consistent to be hopeful of maintaining their premiership status at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Pride of the North are presently lying at the 10th position on the league standings with 14 points from 10 games but they are only two points above the relegation zone.

RTU have been quite a decent side recently having lost just two of their last seven league matches with four victories and a draw during that period.

Baba Nuhu Mallam and his men are eager to take advantage of Karela's recent poor form to claim their second away win of the season on Sunday.

