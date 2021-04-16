GPL match preview: Great Olympics vs Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko will be seeking to revenge their matchday three defeat against Great Olympics in a titanic top-of-the-table clash today (Friday).



The Ghana Premier League giants are in Accra to face the Wonder Club in this matchday 19 fixture to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium later today.



The ‘Oly dade’ boys defeated the league leaders in the first round and will be hoping to do the double against the Porcupine Warriors in this fixture.



Speaking ahead of the game, Olympics coach Annor Walker is confident that his side can beat the Porcupine Warriors despite their impressive run in the second round.



“No, there’s no fear at all in me, I’m only waiting for Friday to come so that we can honour the game, Yes, Mariano Barreto has added something new to the Kotoko team but I have so much confidence in my players that we will beat them and achieve our target”.



"They have recorded massive wins against Bechem United and Berekum Chelsea. So they are doing good and are leading the table now. Our next encounter would decide who remains top and if officiating should be fair, I don't care to make amends if I lose."



Asante Kotoko has been in top form under Coach Mariano Barreto in the second round and have recorded two wins out of two games.



A win will be on the cards for Kotoko as they seek to revenge that painful 1-0 defeat on matchday three as well as stretch their lead on top of the table.



The Porcupine Warriors will be without star player Fabio Gama who has been ruled out of the game due to an accumulation of yellow cards.



Kick-off for the game is at 15:00 GMT