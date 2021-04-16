GPL match preview: Dreams FC vs Karela

Sports News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Dreams FC will be chasing their first win in the second round of the Ghana Premier League when they host Karela United at the Theatre Of Dreams on Sunday, April 18, 2021.



The Still Believe Lads were handed a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Medeama in Tarkwa.



Head coach Vladislav Viric and his charges must find a way around the team from Nzema Aiyinase.



Ahead of the fixture, Dreams announced the departure of their leading scorer Joseph Esso to Algeria.



The Ghana international, who is on 11 goals in the Ghana Premier League, has joined MC Alger.



Karela United is losing steam and is also yet to win a match since the second half commenced.



A come-from-behind 1-1 draw at home with AshantiGold was followed by a 2-0 reverse at Inter Allies in Dawu.



So this will be their second trip to the venue for another titanic clash.



Karela is third on the log sheet but has a second straight loss staring at them.