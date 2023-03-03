GPL going autonomous will solve officiating issues - Toni Aubynn

Sports News of Friday, 3 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association Toni Aubynn believes the Ghana Premier League going autonomous will solve bad officiating issues.



Complaints about bad officiating in the local league has been one of the constant issues being discussed.



Talking about how to attract fans to the stadia, Aubynn says fans don't go to the stadium because they think they the results of games alread.



"There are a lot of things that have to be done to attract supporters," he told Joy News in an interview.



"Thankfully, the league will be going into this league owners managed system; the autonomous league system.



"And I believe when we get to that point, officiating will be good. Because sometimes people don’t go to the stadium because they think they know results of games."