Soccer News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

GPL clubs must stop tagging experienced players 'old' – Gladson Awako

Gladson Awako, Great Olympics player

2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup winner Gladson Awako has advised Ghana Premier League club to end tagging experienced footballers in the country as ‘lame duck’.



Some section of Ghanaian football advocates describes players who are in their late 20's as old and waste and that, cannot add value to the game anymore.



But Awako, who is making strides in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign with Great Olympics has advised local fans and the hierarchy of clubs to throw their support behind players who are approaching the twilight of their career to make the Ghana Premier League competitive and attractive.



“Sometimes our clubs are doing some mistakes here, when they see the players that have already tasted the league they tagged them as old, they should stop that,” he said.



Awako has had stints with Berekum Chelsea, Congolese giants TP Mazembe and is currently plying his trade for Accra Great Olympics.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.