GPL champions should have players in the Black Stars - Akufo-Addo tells Chris Hughton

Sports News of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana president Nana Akufo Addo says Ghana Premier League winners should earn a spot in the Black Stars.



The Ghanaian leader made the remarks when Premier League winners Medeama paid a courtesy call on him at Jubilee House - the seat of Ghana's presidency on Wednesday.



The Black Stars have been dominated by foreign-based players for years with current coach Chris Houghton failing to hand a call-up to a home-based star in recent call-ups.



Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo says Premier League winners should earn a spot in the team.



In asking if some of the Medeama players are in the Black Stars, he was told none was a member of the national team.



He responded by saying: "People who win the League should have some people in the Black Stars," this, he said to rapturous applause.



Medeama defied the odds to clinch the ultimate title, dismantling giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in an enthralling photo-finish campaign.



The reigning champions of Ghana paid a visit to the Jubilee House in Accra on Wednesday, where they engaged in a courtesy meeting with the President.



Medeama's remarkable achievement of clinching their first national championship title last season has earned them the opportunity to represent Ghana on the continental stage.



With their eyes set on making their nation proud, they are poised to embark on their CAF Champions League journey, starting with the preliminary round against Nigeria's Remo Stars.



The upcoming campaign will witness Medeama making its Champions League debut, and the club's management and players have expressed their commitment to achieving success and showcasing Ghana's football prowess.