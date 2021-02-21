Sports News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GPL Wk15: Inter Allies defeat WAFA by 1-0

Inter Allies

Inter Allies ended their seven-match winless run with a slim 1-0 win over WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, 20 February 2021.



The bottom-club needed the points badly to breathe life back into what is turning out to be a fading campaign.



For WAFA they paid for a momentary loss of concentration after the defenders switched off in defending a corner and that caused a third straight defeat on the road.



Allies made a bright start and after just two minutes, left-back Fard Ibrahim made a marauding run and sent in a cross into the box but Ferdinand Sabi Acquah collected it easily.



The spell continued for ten minutes and then WAFA started picking themselves up with their intricate pass-and-go.



Their patient build-ups nearly earned them the winner in the 21st minute but Andrews Ntim Manu's decision to smash in on a half volley proved costly.



The makeshift centre-forward connected from six yards after right Samed Abdul Karim had raided the flank and pulled out decently.



Five minutes later Yousifou Atte stepped up and shot from 30 yards but goalkeeper Rashid Seidu palmed it away for a corner kick.



After the half-hour mark, Lawrence Agyekum tried to curl one from distance but it was an easy catch for Seidu.



But it did not take long for Allies to reply and the experienced Richard Arthur dipping shot was finger-tipped by Acquah.



Before the break, WAFA were denied thrice with the final being a goal line clearance by Hashmin Musah which came off the crossbar.



Bortey drilled in thunderbolt came off the side post after goalkeeper Seidu had a slight touch then Agyekum followed up but the stretched leg of the Inter Allies gloves man blocked that effort.



On the hour mark, Konadu Yiadom shot from inside the box but it came off the side post again after Allies failed to defend a free-kick.



Five minutes later WAFA got punished. Nafiu Sulemana headed in a corner kick to the hosts the lead.



In the 79th minute, Sabi Acquah pulled a superb save to deny Nasiru Hamza from doubling Allies' lead and before that Richard Arthur had only goalkeeper to beat but shot into the arms of Acquah.



At the death, Atte drilled a loose ball into the net but that was ruled out and in fairness the flag was up before the net entered the net.