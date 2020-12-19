Sports News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: 3 News

GPL Wk 6: B. Chelsea, Aduana clash in a tense Bono derby, Dreams FC host Kotoko

Chelsea Football Club

The Ghana Premier League enters Week 6 as some clubs look forward to continuing their smooth start to the season. Others will also be hoping to bounce back from a disappointing Week 5.



With just six weeks into the new season, there has been three managerial casualties, the latest being Asante Kotoko’s Maxwell Konadu, who was shown the exit Friday morning following his side’s defeat to Great Olympics in an outstanding league game on Thursday, December 17 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Bechem United have also ended Karela United’s unbeaten run after they hosted them at the dreaded Nana Fosu-Gyeabour Park at Bechem Friday afternoon.



Diawusie Taylor cancelled Steven Owusu’s second half striker but Listowell Amankonaa scored to ensure that Bechem United will hand Karela United their first defeat of the season and also move to the top of the table.

There will be bragging rights at stake in the Bono region on Monday, December 21, when two of the most successful clubs in the Ghana Premier League clash in a fierce Bono derby.



It hasn’t been a smooth start to the season for the two clubs this season – they have both won just a game out of 5. The last time they played at the Berekum Golden City Park, it ended in a draw.



After letting in seven goals and scoring just one in their last two games against Karela United and AshantiGold SC, King Faisal will be returning to the Nana Ameyaw Park in Techiman to play as host to Hearts of Oak, who are yet to win an away game this season.



Serbian tactician Slavisa Bozicic will need a win to maintain his job as the head coach of King Faisal and possibly move from the drop zone.

