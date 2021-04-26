GPL Wk 21 Review: Ashgold thump Bechem Utd, Karela share spoils with Hearts

Sports News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: 3 News

While some clubs were ruthless as they recorded heavy wins, others were at the receiving end in Week 21 of the Ghana Premier League with Medeama SC going top of the league.



Fans made a return to the various league centers under strict Covid-19 protocols to watch their teams play.



Medeama SC on Saturday came from a goal down to beat Asante Kotoko 2-1 to move to the top of the league.



Liberty Professionals’ survival moved a notch closer as they continued their great run in the second round of the season with a 2-0 win against Berekum Chelsea at home.



Great Olympics were humbled at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium by Ebusua Dwarfs.



The Abontoa Abontoa lads were unstoppable against the Dade Boys in a game that recorded 5 goals with Olympics conceding 4 and scoring just 1.



Accra Hearts of Oak missed out on a chance to move top of the league after drawing with Karela United in Ayinase.



The Phobians came from a goal down in the second half to pick a point from a venue that in previous years have been tough for them.



AshantiGold SC welcomed their fans back to the Len Clay Sports Stadium with four goals against Bechem United.



Yaw Annor opened the scoring for the Miners with 10 minutes into the game before captain Amos Addai added the second 4 minutes afterwards. Eric Kojo Osei added the third with few minutes to end the first half.



Bechem United was reduced to 10 men in the second half and couldn’t prevent Ashgold from scoring but David Abagna Sandan added the fourth to complete the mauling.



King Faisal recorded a crucial away win against Inter Allies in Dawu – their first away win this season.



The win boosted King Faisal’s chances of surviving relegation.



WAFA and Aduana Stars picked win at their home.