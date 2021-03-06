Sports News of Saturday, 6 March 2021

GPL Wk 17 Preview: Four new coaches set for debuts in first round climax

The final games for the first round of the Ghana Premier League kick-off today with some mouth-watering fixtures.



The match-day will see four different coaches lead their teams out for the first time. Hearts of Oak, Medeama SC, Aduana Stars, and Elmina Sharks(interim coach) will have new faces in the dugout with fresh ambitions of conquering hurdles and satisfying objectives.



Former Black Stars International, Nii Odartey Lamptey will be at the helm of affairs for Elmina Sharks as they host Asante Kotoko on Friday at the Ndoum sports complex.



The fearsome sharks for the first time lost at home this season against Medeama SC on matchday 16.



They have won three, drawn four, and lost only one at home. Asante Kotoko on the other hand have an unbeaten away record. They have played away from home 8 times this season and haven’t lost any.



The best away form in the Ghana top-flight this campaign. Their last away win was against league leaders Karela United. This makes the fixture an interesting one.



Karela United return to their favorite grounds this weekend as they lock horns with Aduana Stars. Karela United have the opportunity to win this game as they have only lost just a game at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park after playing 8 games. Aduana Stars will be hungrier side. The Dormaa-based side have a point to prove with only one victory on the road in eight matches. Mew head coach Asare Bediako must show his best hand to revive their hopes for a decent finish this season.



Yaw Preko and Yaw Acheampong, former players of the Black Stars will lead the charges at Medeama SC as the Yellow and Mauves travel to the Golden City Park in Berekum. Berekum Chelsea have played eight home games and have lost none, an impressive run that has them conceding only two goals this campaign. Medeama on the other hand have only won just a game away this season. However they are unbeaten in their last three fixtures in the Ghana Premier League.



Fans of Hearts of Oak would be expecting a win against WAFA SC who have been inconsistent on the road. Samuel Boadu after surprisingly resigning from Medeama SC will lead Hearts of Oak for the first time. Hearts are unbeaten in their last 3 games and would hope to beat WAFA who are have lost 5 away games this season.





Another interesting fixture to look forward to would be at the Theater of Dreams in Dawu as the “Still Believe” boys welcome the “Dade” boys of Olympics. Dreams FC are in the form of their lives and are gradually turning their home grounds into a fortress. They are unbeaten in 7 home games this season.



Below are the fixtures for Match Week 17



Friday, 5th March 2021



Inter Allies vs Ashantigold SC (3pm)



Elmina Sharks vs Asante Kotoko SC(6pm)



Saturday, 6th March 2021



Karela United vs Aduana Stars (3pm)



King Faisal vs Liberty Professionals (3pm)



Sunday, 7th March 2021



Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama SC (3pm)



Hearts of Oak vs WAFA SC (3pm)



Bechem United vs Ebusua Dwarfs (3pm)



Techiman Eleven Wonders vs Legon Cities (3pm)



Dreams FC vs Great Olympics (3pm)