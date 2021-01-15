Sports News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GPL Week 9 Preview: Hearts of Oak vs Eleven Wonders

Accra Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak are seeking to return to winning days on Sunday against a plucky Eleven Wonders side at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians dropped points last week on the road in a come-from-behind 1-1 draw with Elmina Sharks.



Kosta Papic received lots of positive news in training in the build-up to their next assignment.



Nigerian import Danjuma Ademola Kuti started training with the team in a bid to play his first match for the former African champions.



Also, midfield trio Emmanuel Nettey, Mamane Lawali, and Nurudeen Abdul Aziz resumed training after being sidelined by injuries.



Centre back Nuru Sulley is said to be in contention to start after injury sent him to the treatment room after the Match Day II fixture with King Faisal.



Eleven Wonders will be playing a third away game at the Accra Sports Stadium after their last trip ended in defeat to Inter Allies.



The Techiman-based have been one of the impressive sides in the Ghana top-flight and the team has not been only about winger Salifu Ibrahim, who has won five Man-of-the-Match awards.



Centre back Rashid Mohammed and defensive midfielder Frank Amankwah have been impressive too.