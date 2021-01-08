Sports News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GPL Week 8 Preview: Elmina Sharks vs Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak will be playing away

Victory-shy Elmina Sharks face their biggest test of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League on Sunday against in-form Hearts of Oak.



Yaw Acheampong's boys are suffering from momentary loss of concentration and are paying dearly for that.



On Sunday, they drew first blood at Nzema-Aiyinase but went on to lose 3-1 against Karela FC.



Goal scoring is not a problem for the Elmina-based side who have scored in every match played so far and have just two clean sheets.



They need to have their A-game on to put the Phobians to flight.



Hearts of Oak looked revived under Kosta Papic and last Saturday's 6-1 win over Bechem United was a testimony of their newly-found form.



But the Phobians could miss several key players including Michelle Sarpong and Kojo Obeng Jnr for the clash.



The team's self-belief is high and Papic has been impressed with the team's growth.



"I coached the team from 2008-2009 and I think this one is stronger but it was a different situation during that period and now," the Serbian told Kumasi FM.



"I'm not necessarily comparing the two teams, everything has its own strength and weakness but the most important thing now is that my players are improving, moving forward and playing better football."