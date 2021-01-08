Sports News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GPL Week 8 Preview: Eleven Wonders vs Karela United

Techiman Eleven Wonders (Photo by - Dada Oliseh)

Eleven Wonders anticipates a tough test against Karela United in their bid to return to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League.



The match is scheduled for Sunday, January 10 at Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.



Ignatius Osei-Fosu’s men made a great start, picking four points in their first two games.



A brave performance earned them a point in their first game against Kotoko before beating Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0 at home.



However, since matchday 2, Wonders have not won a game. They have drawn three and lost two.



As a result, they are just a point away from the relegation zone. This means Wonders can end the matchday 8 in the dreaded zone if they fail to win.



However, to overcome Karela United, they need a special performance because the Aiyinase-based club are playing very well this season.



Karela are level points with leaders Bechem United but are second because of the head to head rule. Karela suffered a 2-1 defeat against Hunters last month.



Although they are in contention for the title, they haven’t performed well away from home. Karela have won two points in three games.



Wonders have the home advantage but Karela are a great side, capable of taking the three points.