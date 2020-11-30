Sports News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

GPL Week 3 wrap-up: Inter Allies shock Hearts of Oak in Accra

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Richmond Lamptey produced a magnificent strike from 30-yards to help Inter Allies beat Accra Hearts of Oak by a lone goal in this matchday three fixture in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



It was Inter Allies first win of the campaign against the Phobians in the derby game played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 29, 2020, under the floodlight.



Accra Hearts of Oak was poor on the day as they failed to convert the numerous chances created in the game against a "toothless" Inter Allies who had lost his star man and captain, Victorien Adebayor before the start of the 2020/2021 football season.



The Phobians now have one point in two games in the ongoing season.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.