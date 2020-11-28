Sports News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

GPL Week 3: Asamoah Gyan makes Legon Cities debut

After two weeks of counting down the clock, Ghana’s all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan made his Legon Cities debut against Medeama SC Friday night.



He came on in the 70th minute and the fans expected him to deliver the lethal threat, which made him a household name in Ghana.



He was impressive as he roamed freely and set up his teammates for goal but none could suffice.



The game saw some decent opportunities for both sides to take the lead but none of them grabbed it.



It ended 0-0.



Legon Cities and Medeama are yet to record a win since the season started.

