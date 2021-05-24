GPL Week 26 wrap: Hearts, Kotoko level at the top, King Faisal stun Sharks

Sports News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: GNA

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) continues to produce thrills and chills at both ends of the league table with eight matches to end the season.



Kwadwo Obeng Junior’s first half strike was enough for Hearts as they secured a hard-fought victory over Eleven Wonders to go on top of the league just a point above Asante Kotoko.



Kotoko missed the opportunity to reclaim top spot after failing to beat WAFA at home, sharing the spoils in a fascinating 1-1 draw at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.



Both sides have accumulated 46 points with Hearts edging their rivals with a better goal difference.



Great Olympics bounced back to winning ways after a two-match losing streak as they edge Inter Allies 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Manaf Mudasiru late second-half strike was enough for the Great Olympics as they moved into the fourth spot.



Prince Opoku Agyemang’s late strike for Medeama was enough as they edged AshantiGold 1-0 to move into third position on the league with 40 points.



It was a comfortable victory for Legon Cities as they beat Aduana Stars 2-0 with strikes from Jonah Attuquaye and Joseph Adjei.



Diawise Taylor scored his 14th goal of the season as they held Berekum Chelsea to 1-1 draw at the Golden City Park.



Dreams FC narrowly edged Bechem United 2-1 in Dawu while Ebusua Dwarfs also defeated Liberty Professionals 2-1 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Kwadwo Frimpong’s strike for King Faisal proved crucial as they stunned Elmina Sharks at the Ndoum Sports Stadium.



The “Insha Allah” Boys have now moved out of the relegation zone with the win.



Below are the results for match-week 26



Techiman: Eleven Wonders 0-1 Hearts



Obuasi: Kotoko 1- 1 WAFA



Berekum: Berekum Chelsea 1-1 Karela United



Dawu: Dreams FC 2-1 Bechem United



Accra: Legon Cities 2-0 Aduana Stars



Tarkwa: Medeama SC 1-0 AshantiGold SC



Cape Coast: Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 Liberty



