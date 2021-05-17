GPL Week 25: Liberty hold Kotoko, big wins for Inter Allies, King Faisal

Sports News of Monday, 17 May 2021

A late header from Abdul Ganiu ensured Kotoko salvaged a point against Liberty Professional in a match-week 25 encounter of 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL).



Former Kotoko player Evans Owusu opened the scoring for the home side with a superb strike in the first half but Kotoko struck late to extend the lead at the top of the league table.



Diawise Taylor added to his goal tally 14 for the season as Karela United recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory against Eleven Wonders.



Bismark Oppong scored the cushion goal for the home side.



Inter Allies recorded an emphatic 5-0 victory against Berekum Chelsea as they aim to rescue their season.



Alex Aso scored twice and a goal each from Nafiu Sulemana, Richmond Lamptey and Samuel Armah ensured maximum points for the Tampico Boys who are poised in rescuing their season.



Zubairu Ibrahim scored twice while Kwame Peprah added the other goal as King Faisal cruised past Bechem United 3-1 in Techiman. Stephen Owusu scored the consolation.



Aduana Stars continued their impressive run in the league as they eased past Medeama 2-0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.



Sam Adams scored his fourth goal in three matches with Samuel Bio scoring the other goal for the “Ogyaa Boys” who are close in on a top-four spot.



Stephen Owusu Banahene’s strike from the penalty spot for AshantiGold proved crucial as they edged Accra Great Olympics in Obuasi.



Justus Torsutey’s solitary strike for West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) ensured a hard-fought victory for the home side who now recorded a second successive win following the massive win against Medeama last week.



Hearts would have a chance to close the gap at the top of the table when they host Elmina Sharks in Sunday's late kick-off.



Here some results of week 25:



Sogakope: WAFA 1-0 Legon Cities



Sogakope: Liberty 1-1 Asante Kotoko



Techiman: King Faisal 3-1 Bechem United



Obuasi: AshantiGold SC 1-0 Great Olympics



Dawu: Inter Allies 5-0 Chelsea



Dormaa: Aduana Stars 2-0 Medeama SC



Anyinase: Karela United 2-0 Eleven Wonders