GPL Week 22: Dreams FC announce gate fees for Hearts of Oak encounter

Soccer News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Management of Dreams FC have released rates for Sunday’s must-watch encounter against Accra Hearts of Oak in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



The Still Believe lads will welcome Hearts of Oak to the Dawu Theatre of Dreams Park in week 22 of the championship on Sunday.



The club have announced the prices for tickets for the much-anticipated showdown.



The tickets will go for GH50 and GH20 for VIP and regular respectively can be purchased in advance on Thursday and Friday at the club’s secretariat in Accra from 10:00 am – 5: 00 pm and at the stadium junction in Dawu at Galaxy Oil from Thursday 12:00 pm to Sunday 2:00 pm.



The club avered that fans are to also note that all the Covid 19 protocols will be strictly adhered to.