Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GPL Week 15 Preview: Karela United v Liberty Professionals

Ghana Premier League table-toppers Karela United will host Liberty Professionals on Sunday in a matchday 15 encounter of the ongoing 2020/2021 season.



Although just two wins from their last five matches, the Anyinase-based club stands tall amongst all the 18 teams participating in this season’s league campaign.



This weekend, Karela United will be tested by Liberty Professionals in a game that will be a massive confidence booster should the home team record yet another victory.



For the opponent, Liberty Professionals have been inconsistent throughout the season and hoping to find their rhythm to turn their season around.



Knowing that losing could see them drop into the relegation zone at the end of the matchday, the team from Dansoman is expected to give Karela United a good run for their month.



Player to watch:



Diawisie Taylor – The Karela United striker has been infertile form since the season started and is currently the top scorer with 9 goals from 14 matches.



