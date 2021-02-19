Sports News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GPL Week 15 Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Dreams FC

Berekum Chelsea have a big game against Dreams FC

Berekum Chelsea have been chequered this term and that makes them less fancied to stop the red-hot Dreams FC side at the Golden City Park.



The 2011 champions had a good result at the same venue last week when they put Eleven Wonders to the sword with a 2-0 scoreline.



New coach Seth Hoffman's side continue to blow hot and cold but not losing in their last three matches could be evident that they have rediscovered their form.



The big question is can they stop Vladislav Viric's side who are unbeaten in eight matches.



The Serbian has moulded a strong side capable of demolishing any side in the Ghana Premier League either at home or on the road.



Dreams FC have not tasted defeat on the road this year as performances have improved.



The last time they were in the Bono Region, they posted a 2-0 win over Eleven Wonders in Techiman.



Despite missing Percious Boah and Sulemana Mohammed to the Ghana U20 team for the African championship in Mauritania, the Still Believe lads have not felt disrupted.



Joseph Esso has rediscovered his scoring boot likewise Agyenim Boateng and that makes them the deadliest duo in the Ghana top-flight.