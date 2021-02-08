Sports News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: GNA

GPL Week 13: Kotoko beat Karela to go top, Liberty Professionals stun AshantiGold

The match-day 13 of 2020/21 Ghana Premier League continued at various league centres with some shocking results over the weekend.



The biggest surprise of the week so far is Liberty Professionals' shock win against AshantiGold at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.



The scientific soccer lads were winless in five games but Kwaku Kakari’s first half strike was enough for the away side as they secured maximum points and moved out of the relegation zone.



A goal in each half from Ibrahim Moro and Kwame Poku ensured Kotoko brought Karela United unbeaten home run record to an end and also topple them on the league table.



Kotoko are now first on the league standings with 23 points while Karela United are second with 22 points.



Dreams FC continued their six-match unbeaten run when they stunned Eleven Wonders at their own backyard to go third on the league table.



Joseph Esso and Suleman Fahadu were on the scoresheet for the away side.



Bechem United were too powerful for Accra Great Olympics as they beat them 3-1 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.



Emmanuel Osei Baffour 54th minute strike for Aduana Stars aided the “Ogyaa Boys” to secure the spoils against a WAFA side who have struggled on the road so far this season.



Inter Allies continued their dreadful losing run when they were beaten by Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.



Two second-half goals from Benjamin Acquah and Moro Sumalia were enough for the Mysterious Boys as they moved into mid-table.



Below are the full results:



Bechem: Bechem United 3-1 Great Olympics



Techiman: Eleven Wonders 0-2 Dreams



Anyinasi: Karela United 0-2 Kotoko



Dormaa: Aduana Stars 1- 0 WAFA



Obuasi: AshantiGold 0-1 Liberty Professionals



Accra: Inter Allies 0-2 Ebusua Dwarfs