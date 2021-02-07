Sports News of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GPL Week 13: Awako returns for Great Olympics vs. Bechem United game

play videoOlympics skipper, Gladson Awako

Accra Great Olympics skipper Galdson Awako returns to the side as the ‘Dade Boys’ take on Bechem United in Week 13 fixture of the Ghana Premier League, GPL.



The player was missing for the last midweek game at home when they defeated King Faisal by three goals to one. There was no official reason Awako missed out on that game.



Today’s match takes place at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park starting 15:00 GMT. Olympics lie second on the league log with 21 points whiles Bechem United are fourth with 19 points.



A win for Olympics will take them top of the league whiles a loss will see United go joint top with Karela United. The league leaders, Karela United, will extend their lead if they beat Kumasi Asante Kotoko today.



Awako has been an instrumental part of Olympics’ league journey this far. Scoring crucial goals and rallying Yaw Preko’s charges to keep the chase on league leaders.



In a recent interview, the forward said talk of the side winning the league was too early in the day. “We will take game after game and see what happens at the end,” he is quoted to have said.







