Sports News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GPL Week 12 Preview: Eleven Wonders vs Elmina Sharks

Sharks will play Wonders

Eleven Wonders will be hoping to bounce back from their matchday 11 defeat to Bechem United when they host Elmina Sharks at the Nana Ohene Ameyaw Park in this mid-week fixture.



Wonders failed to hold onto their lead as they lost 3-1 to Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyabour Park last weekend.



Coach Ignatius-Fosu and his boys are well poised for victory ahead of the game and vowed to pick all three points.



Eleven Wonders have recorded two wins, one draw and one loss (W2 D1 L1) at home in the ongoing campaign



Their only defeat at home in the ongoing campaign was against WAFA on matchday four.



Elmina Sharks drew 2-2 against Dreams FC in their last game at the Nduom Sports Stadium.



Sharks Coach Yaw Acheampong seems to have a mastered in picking points away from home.



In their away games played this season Sharks have recorded three draws and two defeats in the ongoing campaign (D3 L2).



The two sides have been inconsistent in their performances this season.



Elmina Sharks is placed ninth on the league table with 15 points whilst Eleven Wonders is 12th on the league log with 13 points.