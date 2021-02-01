Sports News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: 3 News

GPL Week 11 review: Taylor powers Karela United to victory, Ashanti Derby ends in draw

Ashgold drew 0-0 with Kotoko

Karela United maintained their position at the top of the Ghana Premier League after beating Medeama Sporting Club in the Western Derby by 2-0.



Diawusie Taylor and Kwame Boateng combined to give the Ayinase-based club the win at the Cosby Awuah Memorial Park.



At the Len Clay Sports Stadium, where the 61st Ashanti Derby was played, Asante Kotoko held Ashgold to a goaless draw to ensure their away unbeaten run stays intact.



Not much was seen in terms of goalscoring opportunities in the tensed derby.



At Sogakope, WAFA recorded a massive 5-0 victory over Liberty Professionals.



Not even the exit of their leading attacker Daniel Lomotey could prevent them from scoring goals; they thumped Liberty by 5-0.



Dwarfs continued their fine away form when they trekked to the Dormaa Park to play Aduana Stars.



Yahaya Mohammed was at his usual best and equalized Dwarfs’ lead in the first half to help the Ogya Boys grab a point from the game.



Agyenim Boateng after opening his goalscoring accounts for Dreams FC in week 10 with a brace, scored once again when they visited the Ndoum Sports Complex in week 11.



The game ended 2-2 and Dreams FC remain the only side yet to lose a game in 2021.



At the Accra Sports Stadium, Mathew Anim Cudjoe scored his first goal for Legon Cities Football Club since joining them earlier this season.



His goal won the Royals all three points against Inter Allies.