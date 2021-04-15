GPL WK20 Preview: Kotoko seeks revenge against Great Olympics

Sports News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: GNA

League leaders Asante Kotoko will be looking to avenge their painful 1-0 first-round defeat against Accra Great Olympics when they lock horns at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, April 16.



The 'Dade Boys' would be looking to recapture top spot after Kotoko toppled them in week 19 following their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Legon Cities while Kotoko won at home to Berekum Chelsea.



The Porcupine Warriors who have the best defence in 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) are among the in-form teams in the league as they are unbeaten in four matches scoring eight goals and conceding just once.



This encounter is more crucial due to how congested the top of the table looks with Great Olympics just a point adrift from their opponents and this match would perhaps showcase the title-winning potentials of either side.



Accra Hearts of Oak who succumbed to 1-0 defeat against Ashantigold SC last week would be looking to bounce back against bottom-placed Inter Allies on Sunday.



Inter Allies recorded an impressive win against Karela United last week as they seek to rescue their relegation woes and would be seeking to make the double over the Phobians having beaten them 1-0 in the first round.

The bottom half of the table looked very interesting with just six points separating Liberty Professionals who are placed 16th and Elmina Sharks who occupy 11th spot on the table.



It is a “must-win” game for the King Faisal as they lock horns with Ashantigold SC as they look to end their three-match winless run and also boost their survival chances.



Liberty Professionals following their 4-0 win against Elmina Sharks last week would battle Eleven Wonders who have a four-point leap over the Scientific Soccer lads.



Dreams FC would be looking to end their dreadful form when they host Karela United at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu while Bechem United will face off against Aduana Stars.



Below is the full fixture list for week 20:



Accra: Great Olympics vs Asante Kotoko (Friday)



Elmina : Sharks vs WAFA (Saturday)



Dawu: Dreams vs Karela (Sunday)



Accra: Hearts vs Inter Allies (Sunday)



Obuasi: Eleven Wonders vs Liberty Professionals (Sunday)



Anyinase: Medeama vs Legon Cities (Sunday)



Berekum : Chelsea vs Ebusua Dwarfs (Sunday)



Techiman: King Faisal vs Ashantigold SC (Sunday)