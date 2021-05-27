GPL W27 Preview: Hearts, Kotoko in hot chase for league title

Sports News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: GNA

The search for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) title is getting intriguing with Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko being at the front-runners.



Match-week 27 kicks starts on Friday at the Crosby Awuah Memorial (CAM) Park in Anyinase with a feisty duel between Karela United and Great Olympics.



Great Olympics could go top of the league temporarily with a win against Karela United who are unbeaten in their last six matches.



Top scorer of the league Diawise Taylor who has 15 goals to his credit would be looking to add to his tally and propel his side into the top four spot.



The top liner of the weekend is a fixture between two rivals Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko scheduled for the Nana Agyemang Badu (NAB) Park in Dormaa on Saturday.



Aduana Stars is the only side yet to taste a defeat at home this season and Kotoko would have a stern task if they want to get anything from Dormaa.



Kotoko would be looking to avoid their fifth loss of the season and keep chasing their ambition of winning the converted trophy.



Hearts of Oak would be strong favourites when they host Berekum Chelsea on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Berekum Chelsea is yet to record an away win this season and Hearts would be looking to continue the four-match winning run against the Blues.



King Faisal is currently 15th on the league table and would face a daunting task against struggling Eleven Wonders in Techiman.



The ‘Insha Allah’ Boys recorded a massive scalp last week at Elmina and would be looking to move away from the relegation zone with a win likewise Eleven Wonders who also need a win to move out of the relegation zone.



Inter Allies who languish bottom of the table will be looking to accrue some points when they host fourth Medeama in Dawu while Liberty Professionals are in a ‘must win’ encounter against Dreams if they are to rescue their season.



Below are the fixtures for week 27:



Anyinase: Karela United vs Great Olympics (Friday)



Sogakope: Liberty Professionals vs Dreams (Saturday)



Dormaa: Aduana Stars vs Kotoko (Saturday)



Dawu: Inter Allies vs Medeama (Sunday)



Sogakope: WAFA vs Ebusua Dwarfs (Sunday)



Techiman: King Faisal vs Eleven Wonders (Sunday)



Obuasi: AshantiGold vs Legon Cities (Sunday)



Bechem: Bechem United vs Elmina Sharks (Sunday)



Accra: Hearts vs Berekum Chelsea (Sunday)