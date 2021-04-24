GPL: Tough test for Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Saturday, 24 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak will be facing tough opposition in this weekend’s round of fixtures in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors will host Medeama at the Len Clay Sports Stadium in this top liner for the week.



The first leg between the two sides ended in a draw at the Akoon Park on matchday four.



The two sides have been in good form ahead of this game with just two points separating them on the league table.



Asante Kotoko held Great Olympics to a goalless draw in Accra to maintain their position on the top of the table whilst Medeama defeated Legon Cities 2-1 to secure all three points.



Medeama will be without their star player Justice Blay who has been ruled out of the game due to injury.



Asante Kotoko is also undefeated in the second round of the season under Mariano Barreto and will have to be cautious against the Mauve and Yellow in this encounter.



Medeama will be led by their lethal striker Ahmed Toure, who will take delight in scoring against his former side in this fixture. Toure already has scored four games since joining the Tarkwa-based club in the second transfer window.



Elsewhere, Hearts of Oak will also be searching for their first away win in Ayinase in this matchday 21 fixture.



The Phobians have never won at the Crosby Awuah Park against Karela in any competition.



Karela United’s home dominance in the league was broken by Asante Kotoko earlier on in the season.



Samuel Boadu who has already lost to Karela United at the CAM Park will be seeking to amend his mistake and also break the jinx.



Karela United has been in a poor run of form in the ongoing second round and has accrued just one point in three games.



Coach Evans Adotey may be facing the sack should Karela United drop points at home against Hearts of Oak.



Week 21 fixtures



Saturday



Liberty vs Berekum Chelsea



Asante Kotoko vs Medeama



Ebusua Dwarfs vs Great Olympics



Sunday



AshantiGold vs Bechem United



Karela United vs Hearts of Oak



Legon Cities vs Dreams



WAFA vs Eleven Wonders



Liberty vs Medeama



Aduana Stars vs Berekum Chelsea



Inter Allies vs Elmina Sharks