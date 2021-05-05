GPL: The end is not clear for Olympics - Gladson Awako

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Greats Olympics captain, Gladson Awako, has spoken about their chances to win the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League trophy.



The Wonder Boys are having one of their best seasons in the Ghana Premier in recent times as they occupy the third position with 37 points and are two points away from league leaders Medeama SC.



Having struggled since the start of the second round of the season, Gladson Awako has downplayed the title ambitions as he states that they will take the season game by game.



“You see how the league is going, you win today, you are at the top. You lose, you are coming down. So we can’t come out now and say that we want to win the league, so we will take it game after game. When we get there and see we have the chance to, we will do that.” Awako told Joy FM in an interview.



Accra Great Olympics last won the Ghana Premier League in the 1974 season.